The Cathay Near Plaza Singapura To Close For Revamp, Will Likely Reopen In Late-2024

The Cathay At Dhoby Ghaut To Close In Aug 2023 For Redevelopment Works

Last June, The Cathay Cineplex at Dhoby Ghaut had its final day of operations after 83 long years. It was then replaced by indie cinema operator The Projector two months later.

However, it looks like the entire building will be closing down soon — but not for good.

The Cathay is set to undergo major redevelopment works from August 2023 and is expected to reopen in late-2024.

The Cathay to undergo first major revamp in 20 years

According to The Straits Times (ST), The Cathay, a protected national monument, is closing in about six months for its first major revamp since 2003.

Back then, most of the structure, except for its 1930s art deco facade, underwent redevelopment.

Mall tenants are reportedly aware of the upcoming project and will shift out by 18 Aug.

The renovation will not affect those living in The Cathay Residences, which occupies the 6th to 17th floor of the building — they can still get to their apartments via a private entrance on Mount Sophia.

The Cathay revamp to take place till late-2024

Citing a media statement by Cathay Organisation, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports the revamp will take about one and a half years.

They are targeting a late-2024 reopening date, hopefully before Christmas.

A Cathay spokesperson said, “The revamp is aligned to the planned facelift of Dhoby Ghaut and the vicinity as The Cathay continues to create long-term value and be at the forefront of Singapore’s changing landscape.”

They added that patrons can anticipate “a refreshing and eclectic tenant mix with a differentiated experience” when the new mall reopens.

Not too far away is another cinema that will purportedly undergo a facelift as well — Cineleisure Orchard.

Photos of the mall appearing deserted prompted rumours that it might be closing down, but sources told MS News that renovation works are underway, with new tenants even moving in.

First opened in 1939 & was S’pore’s tallest building at one point

The Cathay building and its cinema, located on Handy Road near Plaza Singapura, first opened on 3 Oct 1939.

It’s known as the first public space in Singapore to get air-conditioning and at one point was the country’s tallest building.

The Cathay Cineplex closed on 27 Jun last year, with mm2 Asia explaining that it was “part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations”.

Click here to read more fascinating facts about the iconic building.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.