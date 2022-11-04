The Great Bay Fiesta Has An Ice Tent, Old-School Carnival & Circus To Welcome 2023

The Great Bay Fiesta At Bayfront Has A Carnival, Ice Tent & Circus Throughout Dec 2022

Towards the end of each year, the Marina Bay area always comes alive with events to celebrate the festive season and ring in the New Year.

This year is no different, with the return of The Great Bay Fiesta after a three-year hiatus.

Throughout December, the Bayfront Event Space will play host to the fiesta, which features the likes of an ice tent, an old-school Uncle Ringo carnival and an international circus act.

There will also be a food festival with vendors hailing straight from Thailand.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect at this year’s event.

The Great Bay Fiesta will run from 1 Dec 2022 to 1 Jan 2023

From 1 Dec 2022 to 1 Jan 2023, The Great Bay Fiesta will take over the Bayfront Event Space with a lineup for activities.

Conveniently clustered together are four main event segments:

The Great Cirque de Cascades

The Great World Carnival

Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice

The Great Food Fiesta

As one of the best international circus acts, The Great Cirque de Cascades will show in a 1,000-seat Big Top tent, one of the largest to grace Marina Bay.

Acts such as the crossbow-slinging Duo Adrenlina, gravity-defying Panther Troop and Perez Motrobiker Troupe will snatch breaths as they take centre stage.

For the sake of a spoiler-free experience, circusgoers can expect all sorts of mid-air twists and somersaults.

Early bird tickets start at S$68, and you can snag them for that price till 15 Nov via their website here.

Uncle Ringo carnival will bring together the past & future

Uncle Ringo will also be bringing their A-game at this year’s fiesta.

Rolling back the years, Uncle Ringo will be dusting off The Great World Carnival of yesteryear, complete with mega-sized plushies for folks to win.

Classic rides like the Ringo Slide, Big Carousel, Pirate Ship, Bumper Car and Water Boat will also be scattered throughout the festival ground for thrill-seekers to get their adrenaline fix.

Food vendors from Thailand will fuel carnival-goers

All these activities can surely work up an appetite. Don’t fret, however, as you can refuel at The Great Food Fiesta so you can continue exploring the carnival grounds till you’re ready to go home and hit the sack.

Flying in from the land of smiles will be ten specially curated food brands, serving the best of Thai cuisine including grilled meats, seafood and desserts.

The TikTok-famous Indy Pancake Cartoon will also make a special appearance at this year’s iteration.

Ice tent will bring a white Christmas to Singapore

Even though we can’t have a white Christmas here in Singapore, that hasn’t stopped the festival organisers from trying to emulate those vibes at the festival.

Erecting a 2,400 sqm tent in the Bayfront space, they will be setting up a winter playground comprising two sections — snow and ice.

In the snow section, snow-making machines used in the Beijing Winter Olympics will churn out real snow for visitors to experience the closest thing to the real deal.

Here, you can fulfil all your snowman-building, snow-angel-making and snowball-fighting dreams.

There will also be a 70m long snow slope, the longest and tallest ever constructed in Singapore, where visitors can slide down and laugh merrily.

The Ice section offers a completely different experience. Winter Olympic sports such as ice bowling and curling will be made available for Singaporeans to uncover their hidden talents.

A cycling rink, as well as tandem bikes, will offer couples brand-new date ideas.

One of the major highlights of the winter wonderland will be the 4.5m high figure-eight Ice Slide, constructed by expert ice sculptors from Harbin, China.

To take a break from trying everything, guests can enjoy bespoke cocktails and ice-cold beers at the Ice Bar and pretend they’re in a cold, wintery country.

From now till 15 Nov, Trip.com is offering 20% off earlybird tickets. All you have to do is visit their website here to make your bookings. Earlybird tickets for the circus are available here.

Once you’ve secured your tickets, here’s where you should be headed to experience the event in all its magnificent glory:



Bayfront Event Space

Address: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Dates: 1 Dec 2022 – 1 Jan 2023

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Timings for the different event segments may vary, so check the Trip.com website for more info.

The Great Bay Fiesta is the place to be to welcome 2023

Those who’ve ever been to an Uncle Ringo festival would surely keep memories of their times there close to their heart.

Now that events are back in full swing, this year’s The Great Bay Fiesta is a great opportunity to make more memories.

Be it with friends or family, here’s your sign to mark the dates and head down to what could be the best festival this year.

All images courtesy of Trip.com.