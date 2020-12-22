The Learners Collaborative School Has Small Tuition Classes For Maximum Focus

Amid staycations and rediscovering Singapore, parents and school-going kids also have one thing in the back of their minds — the upcoming school year.

Assessment books and revision notes may be enough to cover the basics, but nothing beats close guidance from a knowledgeable tutor.

While other parents are chionging to register at popular tuition centres where crowded classrooms are no different from the ones in school, you might want to consider The Learners Collaborative School (TLCS) instead.

With no more than 6 students per class, your kiddos are sure to get the specialised help they need.

There’s no need to worry about finances either, as TLCS has alternative arrangements like subsidised fees, to grant all children equal access to academic enrichment.

The Learners Collaborative School keeps tuition classes smol

In school, a typical class size of about 30 students means 1 teacher won’t be able to give each child dedicated attention.

For students who need extra help, tuition classes that function the same way may not make much of a difference.

At The Learners Collaborative School, classes have a limit of 6 students, which is very smol if you think about it.

So even if your restless child decides to play with erasers in one corner of the room, the tutor won’t be able to miss that.

In a session that lasts from 1.5 to 2 hours, the tutor will have sufficient time to not only remember your child’s name, but also their individual learning styles and adapt to them accordingly.

TLCS also has a study room where students can mug together, or arrange 1-on-1 consultations with teachers to clarify any doubts.

Now you can see how TLCS lives up to its close acronym for ‘Tender Loving Care’.

Secondary & JC levels taught by ex-MOE teachers

While teenagers may assume some sense of independence, TLCS still ensures that students up to the junior college or JC level receive dedicated guidance.

Besides small class sizes, secondary and JC level classes are taught by ex-MOE teachers, so you can trust that they’re as legit as tutors get.

Considering that the ‘O’, ‘N’ and ‘A’ Levels are crucial exams for your children’s future, prepping for them with the help of trained, former teachers is a great way to be ready.

Since TLCS is an English and Math specialist centre, you can expect tutors to be experts in their respective fields. You may view the full syllabus on their website here.

Purely online classes are available too, so kids who can’t make the commute to the centre can still learn from the comforts of their own homes.

Source

These standalone classes are separate from the centre-based ones, and teachers fully adopt online methods to conduct their lessons.

A tuition centre that looks out for all students in need

Catching kids up with their studies is one thing, but making sure none get left behind due to reasons like money proves that TLCS truly cares for students in need.

To make their classes more accessible, they offer students on the Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) subsidies for tuition fees.

TLCS’ operation as a social enterprise rests on their belief that,

All children have the ability and potential to succeed in life regardless of their family background.

Their close partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) as well as the following social service organisations allow them to reach out to more kids in need:

ComLink @ Boon Lay

Boon Lay Youth Network

Marsiling Progress Class

Along with a team of volunteer tutors, TLCS runs free academic classes and provides lesson materials to less-privileged children in Jurong West.

Image courtesy of The Learners Collaborative School

With ComLink @ Boon Lay in particular, TLCS has organised ‘Project Grant A Wish’, which gifts children from low-income families necessary supplies to start their school year.

While the project is already over, TLCS will be running more social enterprise programmes to give back to the community. To volunteer, you may find more details here.

Beyond enhancing students’ academic performance, TLCS’ strong emphasis on uplifting the community also inculcates positive values which your kids can carry throughout their lives.

Cash rebates & free trial classes for 2021 sign-ups

Parents who are particular about which enrichment classes your kiddos attend can always sign them up for a free trial class.

TLCS is offering 1 free class worth up to $80 for every subject, so you can test the waters before diving in:

Primary – 1.5 hours

Secondary – 1.5 hours

JC – 2 hours

Once you’ve decided on investing in your child’s education there long-term, you can always do so later.

Take note that a $50 cash rebate for new registrations will be available at these dates:

Primary/Secondary/J2: 22 Dec 2020 – 10 Jan 2021

J1: 22 Dec 2020 – 7 Feb 2021

For more info about classes and fees, or TLCS in general, you may visit their website here.

In case you plan to recce the place first, here are the deets you need to know:

Address: 204 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, #B1-15, Singapore 680204

Opening Hours:

Mon – Fri: 4pm-9pm

Sat: 10am-4pm

Sun: 10am-1.30 pm

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang Station

Prep the kiddos for 2021 & support a good cause

While the mention of ‘tuition’ often evokes a sense of dread in many kids, TLCS’ student-focused and humanitarian approach may change their perceptions.

After several sessions there, our kiddos will hopefully emerge, not only as better students, but as more compassionate members of society too.

Enrolling them at the centre will thus be a logical step towards building their academic and character development.

2020 may have revealed the strong sense of humanity among Singaporeans, but we should not bring that to a close as the year ends.

Let’s continue supporting causes that uplift the community, and help improve the lives of others.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with The Learners Collaborative School.

Featured image by MS News.