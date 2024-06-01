Ex-Chelsea & PSG player Thiago Silva in S’pore for holiday before joining Brazilian club Fluminense

Thiago Silva spends summer holiday in Singapore after departing Chelsea

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva has cemented himself as one of the best players of his generation.

While many football fans in Singapore might have only seen him through their screens, some lucky ones might recently have had the chance to see the 39-year-old in the flesh.

The player, who just left Chelsea Football Club (Chelsea) after four years, appears to be spending his summer holidays in Singapore before re-joining his boyhood club Fluminense.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (30 May), Silva shared pictures of himself taking in the sights and sounds of Singapore with the caption: “Days off.”

One of the images shows Silva enjoying the Marina Bay Sands skyline, while another depicts him posing with his wife, Belle Silva, in front of the ArtScience Museum.

Unsurprisingly, fans in Singapore were excited upon finding out he was in the Lion City.

It’s unclear when the couple visited Singapore and how long they spent here.

Besides Singapore, the couple also seemed to have visited Bali as part of their summer vacation, according to a post by Belle Silva.

Impressive career includes achievements with Chelsea and PSG

Silva’s visit to Singapore comes off the back of his departure from Chelsea, where he spent four seasons. He won a number of accolades with the Blues, including the 2020/2021 Champions League.

Before joining Chelsea, he spent eight years at Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) after joining from Italian club AC Milan in 2012.

During his time with PSG, the defender was part of the club’s impressive domestic success in Ligue 1, winning seven out of eight domestic titles.

On 7 May, Silva officially announced his decision to return to Fluminense — his boyhood club — after revealing news of his departure from Chelsea following the end of the 2023/2024 season.

