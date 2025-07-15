Thief allegedly forced into hardcore ‘workout’ after getting caught stealing gym equipment in Bangladesh

Thief allegedly forced into hardcore ‘workout’ after getting caught stealing from gym in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

A man was forced into an intense gym workout after he was caught stealing equipment from a gym in the city of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The video of the workout quickly went viral on X, garnering more than a million views within a number of days.

Thief forced into hardcore workout as punishment for stealing

According to Bangladesh Guardian, gym owner Abdullah Al Mamun left Power Gym Centre on 27 June to attend Jummah prayers.

When he returned, the gym had been broken into, with batteries, cables, and some equipment gone. CCTV footage identified a young man as the suspect.

Last Wednesday (9 July), gym-goers spotted the suspect in a market and brought him back to the gym. Mamun stated that he was not present during the incident and had told the gym-goers not to hurt him.

And so, rather than beating him, they punished him by making him perform various exercises and filming it.

The footage showed the suspect forced into bench presses, bicep curls, push-ups, and even squats with heavy weights.

The alleged thief eventually jumped from the third-floor gym onto a tin roof and escaped.

He also confessed to being a drug user and said he stole from the gym to fund his addiction.

Some netizens enjoy the ‘creative punishment’

Netizens have expressed divided opinions online, with one calling the ‘workout’ a “great punishment.”

Another commenter felt that the punishment was “very creative,” but urged the gym owner to hand the suspect over to the authorities.

This user, however, disagreed with the punishment as he interpreted it as “taking the law into one’s hands”.

This case is reminiscent of a previous incident in India, where another gym owner made a thief run on the treadmill after he was caught stealing from a gym.

As the thief’s condition worsened, authorities were eventually notified, although the gym owner chose not to lodge an official complaint.

