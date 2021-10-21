The Thirsty Sisters Videos Removed From YouTube, Instagram Account Unavailable

UPDATE (21 Oct, 6.30pm): The Thirsty Sisters’ TikTok page appears to have gone private after this article went ‘live’.

Since allegations against Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia surfaced about 2 weeks ago, Singaporeans have naturally wondered about what lies ahead for NOC and its related channels.

The speculation is probably understandable, especially since Sylvia and the channels under NOC have hardly posted any new content since the saga began.

Interestingly, The Thirsty Sisters – a podcast hosted by Sylvia and talent Nina – has seemingly removed all videos from its YouTube channel. Their Instagram page is also unavailable.

Audio podcast episodes, however, are still accessible on platforms like Apple Podcast and Spotify.

The Thirsty Sisters Facebook & TikTok accounts still up

Hosted by Sylvia and Nina, The Thirsty Sisters is a podcast in which they talk about trends and relationship matters as well as some of their dating experiences.

But if you’re one of their 32k subscribers on YouTube, you may have discovered that their videos have disappeared — yes, all of them.

It’s unclear if the videos are gone for good, or merely for the time being.

A search for @thethirstysisterstts on Instagram also returned no results, indicating that the page is presently inactive.

While it’s unclear when exactly the content was taken down, netizens from HardWareZone started noticing it in the early hours of Thursday (21 Oct).

Meanwhile, The Thirsty Sisters’ Facebook and TikTok pages are still up and running at the time of this article.

While most of their visual content have been removed, The Thirsty Sisters podcast is still available in audio form.

They can be found on platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Listen Notes.

Their latest episode, which touched on sexual innuendos, was uploaded some 2 weeks back on 7 Oct.

MS News has reached out to the podcast hosts for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope there will clarity soon

While it’s unclear if these events are related to the allegations against Sylvia, it’s certainly not ‘normal’ for a channel with 30K+ followers to simply remove all its content.

Let’s hope we’ll be able to glean more clarity as the ‘dust’ surrounding the recent saga settles.

