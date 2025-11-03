Car with only 3 functioning wheels spotted rolling along Woodlands road, amuses netizens

Netizens amazed by sight of moving car in Woodlands with only three working wheels

A rather unusual sight greeted motorists along Woodlands Avenue 6 when a car was spotted driving on the road with only three functioning wheels.

A clip shared by the Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Sunday (2 Nov) shows the silver Honda Stream trundling down the road with its right front rim scraping the tarmac as it goes.

According to the post, the incident happened earlier that day, with the caption saying: “Happened today along Woodlands Ave 6. Driver was driving with only 3 wheels.”

Video shows Honda rolling on bare rim

In the short clip, seemingly taken by a passenger in another car, the silver car could be seen moving along the leftmost lane of the road.

The car’s right front wheel appeared to be punctured, with the rim in direct contact with the surface of the road.

There also seemed to be a huge dent on the right side of the car’s boot and some indentation on the rear of the car.

Despite the severe damage, the driver continued driving at a steady pace, seemingly unfazed by the state of their car.

Netizens amused and baffled by unusual sight

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing plenty of comments from amused netizens.

One netizen said the state of the car reminded them of the classic scene from the movie “Back to the Future”.

Another commenter joked that it was “Grand Theft Auto VI” in real life, referencing the popular video game.

One quipped that the driver was channelling Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 British Grand Prix finish on a shredded tyre.

Another netizen guessed the vehicle owner probably didn’t want to spend money on a tow truck.

What to do if you get a flat tyre

According to the Automobile Association of Singapore, you should follow these steps when you have a flat tyre:

Slow down

Park safely on level ground

Engage the parking brake

Turn on hazard lights

Use a safety triangle

Call for assistance (if unable to change tyre on your own)

