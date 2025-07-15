S’pore vendor seen throwing durians on ground, netizens say it mimics ripening of fruit

Singapore TikToker asks why vendor throws durians on ground, netizens explain

A TikTok video of a durian vendor casually tossing the spiky fruits onto the ground has piqued the curiosity of Singaporeans online.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @sosolomon22 on 14 July, shows the man repeatedly dropping durians from a basket onto the concrete, prompting the simple but relatable question written on the caption: “Why throw durian on floor?”

Durian vendor throws durians on ground

Speaking to MS News, TikToker and content creator Solomon said he was jogging past Punggol Plaza on Sunday evening (13 July) when he paused for a breather and to check out the durians.

That’s when he spotted a vendor pulling durians out of a basket and casually dropping them straight onto the ground with no hesitation.

One after another, the unbothered vendor let the thorny fruits hit the floor as an auntie watched nearby.

In the background of the video, customers could be seen queuing as the durian vendor emptied the entire basket onto the concrete.

Mr Solomon, filming the scene in disbelief, asked in the clip: “Ah do you know why he throw the durian on the floor like that ah?”

Netizens say throwing simulates ripening of fruit

The post has since racked up over 18,000 views, with curious netizens chiming in to solve the mystery.

One TikTok user explained that the vendor was likely mimicking the way durians naturally ripen and fall from trees, a practice that supposedly helps trigger the ripening process.

Another TikTok user agreed and explained that the fermentation process only starts when the durian hits the ground.

Another said the impact from hitting the ground could help release the fruit’s iconic, pungent aroma, making it more enticing for customers.

Mr Solomon told MS News that his initial reaction to the odd practice was one of curiosity.

The self-professed overthinker mused whether the fruit’s husk would crack and the flesh fall out.

At one point, he also wondered jokingly if the durian vendor was angry, questioning why the vendor was “hurting the floor”.

When asked if he was a durian lover, Mr Solomon said:

Oh yes, I love Mao Shan Wang (Musang King) and D24 lor. But eat too much, can get very heaty lor.

