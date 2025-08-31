Man throws disposable cup at taxi in Rochor after driver fails to give way at pedestrian crossing

Man throws cup at taxi for not giving way to pedestrian at crossing

A man in Singapore lost his cool and threw a disposable cup at a ComfortDelGro taxi after it allegedly failed to give way to him at a pedestrian crossing in Rochor.

The incident, captured on video and shared by Singapore Roads Accident.com on Facebook on 30 Aug (Sat), shows a pedestrian stepping onto a crossing at what appears to be 219 Rochor Road in front of DUO Tower.

As the man starts crossing, a blue ComfortDelGro cab approaches the junction and makes a left turn, seemingly without stopping to give way.

Seemingly frustrated, the pedestrian hurls what looks like a disposable cup at the taxi’s window just as it comes to a sudden halt.

The man then pauses briefly to glare at the driver before continuing across the road.

The video ends shortly after, showing the taxi’s licence plate number and vehicle model, leaving it unclear what unfolded afterwards.

Video sparks debate among netizens

The video has since sparked discussion among netizens, with some expressing sympathy for the pedestrian while others debated whether throwing an object at the taxi was an appropriate response.

One netizen questioned if the taxi driver was new based on his “reckless” driving.

One Facebook user felt that both parties were at fault — the taxi driver for failing to give way, and the pedestrian for throwing the cup.

One Facebook user noted that such incidents have become “very common” due to increasingly impatient drivers.

Another netizen joked that it would be a plot twist if the pedestrian were fined for littering instead.

Failing to give way to pedestrians is an offence

Under Singapore’s traffic rules, motorists are required to stop and give way to pedestrians at pedestrian crossings.

Not complying results in a S$200 fine and six demerit points under the Driver Improvement Points System (DIPS).

In Silver or School Zones, an extra S$100 fine and two demerit points will apply. Repeat offences could lead to fines of up to S$500.

