Tiger Beer Parent Company Retrenches 33 S’pore Workers, Affected Staff To Receive Severance Pay

Parent Company Of Tiger Beer Retrenches 33 Singapore Workers In Restructuring Exercise

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), the creator of the famous Tiger Beer, has reportedly retrenched 33 workers in Singapore.

APBS cited “changing market realities” as the reason for the removals.

They also worked with the staff’s worker union to ensure fair compensation.

However, several workers claim the retrenchment came as a shock and that they were told to leave on the same day the news broke.

Tiger Beer parent company retrenches workers

According to The Straits Times (ST), APBS issued a joint media statement with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) on the retrenchments.

In it, they said that 8% of their total workforce of 380 was impacted by ongoing restructuring.

APBS cited the “changing market realities in Singapore” as the reason for “necessary adjustments” to improve the productivity of their business.

The brewery company behind Tiger Beer said that they felt grateful for the affected staff’s contributions.

They further claimed that fair compensation was provided, in close collaboration with the FDAWU.

“APBS has also worked closely with [NTUC’s] Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to extend placement support and career guidance to affected staff.”

APBS stated that the productivity increase in restructuring will enable them to better upskill their remaining employees.

Employee alleges job cuts came as a surprise

ST reported that the retrenchment affected 33 workers in total.

One such employee alleged that the workers learnt the news on 23 Nov.

“It came as a surprise,” they claimed, adding that the company previously reported hitting financial targets.

They further stated that the company requested them to pack up and leave the premises on the same day.

According to ST, the affected employees’ last day of employment is 31 Dec.

They will reportedly receive a month of severance pay for each year that they’ve worked in the company. In addition, they will get their 2023 performance bonus and annual wage supplement.

Retrenchments increasing in 2023

The company’s decision follows a trend previously seen in the Ministry of Manpower’s report.

In it, the statistics showed retrenchments rising from 3,200 in 2023’s Q2 to 4,100 in 2023 Q3.

Similarly, Foodpanda recently laid off staff across the Asia-Pacific, a year after retrenching 5% of their Singapore staff.

Featured image adapted from Tiger Brewery Tour on Facebook and Google Maps.