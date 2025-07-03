TikToker in Peru found dismembered allegedly by late ex-boyfriend’s family

TikToker dismembered allegedly by late ex-boyfriend’s family

The dismembered remains of 19-year-old Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña, a Peru-based Venezuelan TikToker, were recently found at a water treatment plant in Lima, Peru.

On 9 June, utility workers inspecting the La Atarjea plant found some of her body parts in black bags.

The bags had been caught in the grates that filter water from the Rímac River.

The rest of her body parts were later found on 15 June, reported local news outlet Noticias Caracol.

TikToker moved from Venezuela at age 16

Authorities identified Ms Piña through her tattoos and revealed the information to the public on 19 June.

The victim, who went by the name “China Baby” on TikTok, moved to Peru from Venezuela at age 16 with her older ex-boyfriend, Meiner Jiménez Castillo.

While Ms Piña reportedly left Venezuela without notifying her family, they did not think she had been forced or deceived.

Ex-boyfriend was found dead under unclear circumstances

In 2022, Mr Castillo was found dead on the outskirts of Lima, believed to have been beaten to death or to have committed suicide.

However, his family reportedly accused Ms Piña of murder on social media.

As such, authorities are examining the likelihood that Ms Piña’s death was due to a revenge killing.

Police are also looking into the possibility that she was killed by human traffickers, as the manner of her death is known to be used by trafficking groups to punish their victims.

