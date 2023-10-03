Tin Pei Ling Joins DCS Card Centre As Managing Director, Will Work On Building Strategic Partnerships

Tin Pei Ling Joins Singapore Payment Company DCS Card Centre As Managing Director

Earlier in August, MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling announced her departure from her role as Director of Public Affairs and Policy at Grab Singapore after six months.

She hinted that she was going to join an aspiring fintech company next.

That mysterious fintech company turns out to be DCS Card Centre — previously known as Diners Club SG.

On Monday (2 Oct), Ms Tin shared that she has embarked on her new job as managing director of the local payment company.

She will focus on building strategic partnerships and strengthening the company’s position as a leader in the payment industry.

On Monday (2 Oct) night, Ms Tin penned a LinkedIn post about her first day at DCS Card Centre.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s joining the company as managing director for strategic partnership and business development.

Apart from building strategic partnerships, Tin shared that she will also be reinforcing DCS’ position as a leader in the payment industry and leading the company expansions into other markets.

These markets are likely to be in the Asia-Pacific region, as hinted by Tin in a previous LinkedIn post.

She described her new role as exciting and said it allows her to play a more active role in an industry she has been watching with keen interest.

The MacPherson MP has been added to DCS’ 13-men leadership team on its website.

Quit Grab Singapore after 6 months as public affairs director

Ms Tin came under scrutiny in February when she joined Grab Singapore as its Public Affairs Director.

Some were concerned that her appointment may be a conflict of interest from her role as an MP.

She left the position in August after just six months.

She hinted in a LinkedIn post that she was moving to an aspiring fintech company, where she would be working on strategic partnerships and business development.

