Tin Pei Ling Quits Role At Grab S’pore, Announces Move To Fintech Company

Earlier this year, MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling revealed that she would be joining Grab Singapore as its Director of Corporate Development.

She was initially about to head its Public Affairs and Policy department as Director, which invited a fair bit of controversy.

Ms Tin has now revealed that she has quit her role at Grab Singapore. Instead, she will be moving to “a more external-facing and commercial role in the tech sector”.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday (17 Aug), Ms Tin shared that she was bidding farewell to Grab Singapore.

“It has been an invaluable experience for me at Grab,” she wrote. “It was an opportunity for me to return to the private sector . . . and allow me to make a contribution in a different way.”

During her time at Grab Singapore, she mentioned that she was “involved in several projects”.

“These are meaningful experiences and memories that I will continue to hold dear and be thankful for,” she added.

Speaking to Tech In Asia, a Grab spokesperson said that Ms Tin made “valuable contributions” to key projects while working with the company.

Will be joining aspiring fintech company

In her post, Ms Tin revealed that her next step would be to join an aspiring fintech company.

While she did not disclose the name of the firm, she said that it “aims to pioneer innovative advancements in the payment industry”.

Ms Tin will be taking on a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development.

“This new role will give me the opportunity to support the company’s product innovation efforts and expansion into key Asia-Pacific markets,” she explained.

She added that she will be starting her employment on 1 Oct and will share more then.

Addressing her new role, the Grab spokesperson said that they supported her aspiration for a more front-facing role.

“We . . . look forward to her continued championing of tech innovation in Singapore,” they added.

