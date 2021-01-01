Tiong Bahru Flat Is A Dreamy Suite Filled With BT21 Merch Collections

The adorable lineup of animated characters from BT21 is inspired by the K-pop band BTS. Many have fallen for their bright and pastel merchandise but how do you store your BT21 collection?

Interior designers Free Space Intent showed off a 4-room flat that seems to be a dream home for BT21 fans.

The vibrant crib has a bright and youthful colour scheme that mimics the brand’s aesthetics.

If you’ve ever imagined a dreamy BT21 shop, it’ll probably look like this humble abode in real life.

Tiong Bahru flat has dining room filled with BT21 collection

Highly coveted BT21 merchandise must be cared for and the dedicated group of BTS fans – dubbed the BTS Army – will definitely agree.

However, a passionate fan has taken this to the next level by designing an exuberant home inspired by her BT21 collection.

The dining room has arched display shelves that showcase the BT21 collection in the best light.

Sticking to its dreamy and playful theme, you’ll find kitchen cabinets with pastel gradients, mermaid tiles, and a striped ceiling.

Meanwhile, the pink kitchen island has terrazzo pattern laminates and retro stools. Here, you can enjoy a warm cup of kopi with your BT21 mug.

Dreamy suite with hamster wheel seat

The living room follows an open concept layout with striped pastel walls and yellow living room blinds, which make it a comfortable nook.

Perhaps one of its distinct features is the built-in ‘hamster wheel’ seat. During lazy days, you can lie down on the circular seat to watch BTS vlogs or online concerts.

Dreamy suite with vibrant master bedroom

Moving on to the master bedroom, a quick look reveals polka dot wallpaper and a built-in cabinet that is identical to the kitchen cabinet.

According to Qanvast, the homeowner chose furniture with geometrical shapes for thematic consistency. Notice that the headboard, bedside table, and coat rack each have rounded edges.

The vanity area cleverly uses space since the desk emerges from the built-in shelf and ends on top of a small drawer for grooming essentials. We can’t wait to fill it up with upcoming BT21 plushies.

Geometric bathrooms

Like most HDB flats, this 4-room unit has a common bathroom and a master bathroom.

At the common bathroom, yellow twisting pipes perfectly contrast with the aquamarine hexagonal tiles on the wall.

Following the aesthetics of the master bedroom, the master bathroom tiles are imbued with eye-catching polka dots, as well as pastel pink pipes and cabinets.

Live in a dreamy suite with BT21 merch

While BT21 merchandise can instantly put a smile on our faces, living in this dreamy suite will surely lift our spirits for a lifetime.

ARMYs spend a significant time stanning the K-pop supergroup and their merchandise. Hence, building a dreamy suite based on their gorgeous taste seems like the pinnacle of success for every K-pop fan.

The interior design agency behind this masterpiece is Free Space Intent. These folks are also the mastermind behind Zubir Said’s home transformation.

Check out their website or follow them on Instagram to check out their revamp of private residences.

