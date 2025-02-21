Tiong Bahru Market closing for 3-month renovation, includes replacement of tables & stools

Stallholders told to lock up stall by 13 April for Tiong Bahru Market renovation

Tiong Bahru Market, home to several well-known hawker stalls, will be closed for renovation for three months.

The period of closure will be from 14 April to 13 July.

NEA appoints contractor for Tiong Bahru Market renovation

A notice announcing the impending closure was posted by one of the stalls in the market on Wednesday (19 Feb).

It said the National Environment Agency (NEA) had already appointed a contractor to carry out “Repairs and Redecoration” (R&R) works during the indicated period.

Stallholders were told to remove unwanted articles and install protective covering over their stalls, as well as turn off their utility supply, before locking up by 13 April.

After that date, the market will be boarded up and there will be strictly no entry.

They were advised not to leave valuable items behind.

Renovation aims to provide ‘hygienic & conducive environment’

Stallholders and patrons can look forward to a number of improvements slated for Tiong Bahru Market after the works are done.

These include the replacement of tables, stools and tiles on the floor and walls.

The premises will be repainted and anti-skid waterproof materials at the carpark deck will be renewed.

The horticulture in the courtyard will also be enhanced, NEA said, adding:

The R&R works aim to provide a hygienic and conducive environment for patrons and stallholders.

342 stalls affected, rental to be waived

NEA told The Straits Times (ST) that 342 stalls in the wet market and food centre will be affected.

Their rental will be waived during the period of closure and will not be raised after the works.

Stallholders may also contact NEA to request a temporary stall at other locations.

Tiong Bahru Market last renovated in 2017

Tiong Bahru Market last underwent a major renovation in 2017, according to ST.

At the time, it received new floor tiles, a coat of paint, new fans, LCD screens and energy-efficient lights.

Markets in Singapore are periodically refreshed every six to eight years to keep them in good condition and “ensure a pleasant dining environment”, NEA said.

Hawker representatives were consulted before a decision on the duration and scope of the renovation was made.

