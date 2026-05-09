Tipper truck flips on its side in Teban Gardens. driver assisting with police investigations

Teban Gardens Road blocked after tipper truck flips over

A tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations after his vehicle flipped on its side at a road junction in Jurong.

A photo posted in a Telegram channel showed the heavy vehicle lying along Teban Gardens Road with its wheels facing right.

2nd tipper truck stopped next to fallen truck

In the photo, the accident appeared to have taken place in front of the upcoming Pandan Reservoir MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

Another tipper truck was seen stopped next to the fallen tipper truck, causing both lanes of the road in the direction of West Coast Road to be blocked.

Traffic cones had been put up to cordon off the road.

Several Land Transport Authority (LTA) personnel were at the scene, as well as at least one police officer.

An Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle was also parked in the far-left lane of Jurong Town Hall Road, blocking off that lane too and causing traffic, including a bus, to move around it.

Teban Gardens Road closed due to tipper truck accident

In a post on X, LTA said at 4.38pm on Thursday (7 May) that an accident had occurred along Tebans Gardens Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 2.

However, more than an hour later, LTA said that Teban Gardens Road had been closed due to the accident.

53-year-old driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 4.50pm on 7 May.

It took place at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Gardens Road, and involved a tipper truck which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 53-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 2 injured after tow truck carrying heavy vehicle flips on its side along BKE

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.