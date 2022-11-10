Titus Low Finishes 3-Week Prison Term, Says He’s Ready For A New Beginning 

Titus Low Now Out Of Prison, Says Wife Was Sweet & Caring Throughout Challenging Time

Last month, Titus Low was sentenced to three weeks’ jail for uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans.

In the blink of an eye, three weeks have come and passed.

On Wednesday (10 Nov), Titus shared on TikTok that he had just gotten out of prison.

Though he conceded that it was not “the best experience”, he’s nonetheless glad that it’s over.

Having served his time, Titus shared that he’s now ready for a new beginning.

Titus shares that prison “wasn’t the best experience”

In a short TikTok video posted on Wednesday (9 Nov), Titus shared that he had spent the last three weeks in a prison cell.

“It wasn’t the best experience but I’m glad it’s over”, he said.

Titus went on to say that he is ready to move on from this chapter of his life.

Speaking to MS News, Titus shared that living conditions in prison were not ideal and that he only had the bare minimum,

I slept on the floor, had cold showers, and ate bland food.

According to prison regulations, those serving jail sentences of less than a month do not need to shave their head — in case you were wondering how Titus managed to retain a full head of hair.

Cheryl had been “very sweet and caring” throughout

In recent months, Titus and his wife Cheryl Chin have also been in the spotlight for their whirlwind romance, marriage, and pregnancy.

Throughout his court trial and jail term, Titus said Cheryl has been “very sweet and caring”.

While in prison, Cheryl would also send him e-letters — the only form of communication he had for three weeks.

Titus thanked her, as well as his close friends, for making sure everything went smoothly on the outside while he was in jail.

Will be getting OnlyFans account back

As for his future plans, Titus shared with MS News that he will be getting his OnlyFans account back from the prosecutor in due time.

After serving his three weeks’ jail term, he declared on Twitter that he’s once again a free man and hopes this will be a new beginning for him.

Titus added that he will be posting more content from now on and urged followers to stay tuned to his social media platforms.

