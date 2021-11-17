Toa Payoh Central Records Over 316 Covid-19 Cases On 16 Nov

In October, the Ministry of Health (MOH) put up a map of places that have been visited by Covid-19 patients.

This was to help the public identify which areas have a high number of cases to reduce the possibility of visiting such areas.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Toa Payoh Central was classified as a Covid-19 hotspot on Tuesday (16 Nov).

The high number of cases is reportedly due to the residential, commercial and transportation facilities clustered within the same area.

Toa Payoh Central becomes Covid-19 hotspot

According to Shin Min Daily News, Toa Payoh Central had around 316 to 715 Covid-19 cases yesterday (16 Nov), classifying it as a hotspot.

Apart from Toa Payoh Central, other hotspots were also highlighted, such as Tampines East and Jurong Gateway.

Infectious disease expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam told Shin Min Daily News that these hotspots share a commonality — they tend to have different types of facilities within the area.

He said that Toa Payoh Central is not only a residential area but also has malls along with a bus and MRT interchange.

Hence, there will be higher foot traffic as compared to other districts which are solely residential.

Shin Min Daily News noted that Toa Payoh Central has constantly been seeing a high number of Covid-19 cases.

However, the Covid-19 map by the Ministry of Health showed that the number of cases in Toa Payoh Central went down today (16 Nov) to around 106 to 260.

Remember to check the Covid-19 map before heading out

Since the number of Covid-19 in Singapore still remains high, it is crucial for individuals to take preventive measures.

Thankfully, the number of cases in Toa Payoh Central has dropped by a bit. Nevertheless, do remember to check the Covid-19 map on MOH’s website before heading out!

