Toa Payoh noodle stall looking for customer who mistakenly transferred S$475 to them via PayLah

Toa Payoh noodle stall lady boss says she was shocked to see large PayLah transaction

A noodle stall in Toa Payoh is looking for a customer who apparently mistakenly transferred S$475 to them.

In a Facebook post on 21 April, Jia Cheng Noodle House appealed for the person to come back and get a refund.

Transaction made at Toa Payoh outlet

According to the post, the erroneous transaction was made at the stall’s outlet in Block 233 Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

They are now “urgently seeking” the individual.

In a subsequent video, the stall owner said this happened at around 11.40am.

She asked the person to look for her immediately.

Stallholder shocked to see large payment

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 45-year-old stallholder named only as Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said it was a particularly busy lunchtime at her coffee shop as a nearby hawker centre was closed for cleaning.

After the busy period was over, she checked her NETS transaction record and was shocked to see that her mobile payments exceeded S$600.

She normally gets S$200 to S$300 after lunch, so this was hundreds more than her normal takings.

Toa Payoh noodle stall puzzled over PayLah transaction

Showing the Chinese daily a PayLah transaction of S$475 at 11.47am, Ms Lin was puzzled at how it came about.

She could understand if a customer had ordered fishball bak chor mee or laska for S$4.50 and keyed in a wrong decimal place, but she does not sell any dish that costs S$4.75, she said.

She tried to view CCTV footage, but it had been deleted due to a faulty memory card.

Stallholder hoping to find person via social media

Ms Lin said she has been running the business for five years, but had opened her stall in Toa Payoh only on 10 April.

This was the first time something like this had happened, she noted, adding that she’s “pretty sure” the customer is either an employee of a nearby factory or a resident.

She has posted a number of appeals online, hoping to find them via social media so she can return the money via PayNow.

Also read: Porridge eatery in Westgate looking for customer who transferred S$540 instead of S$5.40 via PayNow

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Featured image adapted from 佳城 on Facebook.