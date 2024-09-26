Toddler & 3-month-old baby get swept away by flash flood in M’sia, both still missing

Toddler & 3-month-old baby get swept away by flash flood in Malaysia

A toddler and a 3-month-old baby were swept away by a flash flood in Sook, Sabah, Malaysia, at 5pm on Tuesday (24 Sept).

Three-year-old Norsifah Asrul and her 3-month-old brother Muhd Fadli Asrul were in the living room of the plantation workers’ quarters with their parents when the tragedy occurred.

The quarters, located about 20 metres from the river where their father worked, were also swept away as the river overflowed its banks following a sudden surge from the rain.

Flash flood was first of its kind in the area

District Police Chief Superintendent Yampil Anak Garai reported that there had been heavy rainfall several hours before the event.

However, the family did not expect a flash flood, as the incident was the first of its kind in the area, according to the New Straits Times.

After hearing other workers shouting about an “earthquake,” the father went outside to check the commotion.

Within moments, floodwaters rushed into their home.

He managed to return inside and hold Norsifah while the mother held the baby.

“Unfortunately, both children slipped from their parents’ grasp after the house was struck by logs that were also swept away by the flood,” Superintendent Yampil told New Straits Times.

Rescue operations ongoing

Superintendent Yampil said that the search and rescue operation for the two children is ongoing.

It involves the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and local villagers.

He revealed that the baby Muhd Fadli was wearing a white shirt and pink shorts, while the toddler Norsifah was wearing a white and red dress at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the parents, who were also swept away by the powerful floodwaters, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Keningau Hospital.

Also read: Woman dies in Penang flood caused by Mid-Autumn Festival storm

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Info Berita Semasa on Facebook, Sin Chew Daily