3-year-old toddler in China falls from 18th floor but survives after landing on tree

3-year-old boy in China falls from 18th floor, miraculously survives after landing on tree

A three-year-old boy in Hangzhou, China, miraculously survived a terrifying fall from the 18th storey of a residential building last Tuesday (15 July), after he landed on a tree.

According to Jimu News, the child had been alone at home when the incident occurred around 3pm.

His father, Mr Zhu, said that the boy had been left in the care of an elderly relative.

Thinking the boy was fast asleep, the caregiver decided to pop out to buy groceries.

She had also locked the child’s bedroom door to prevent him from leaving.

However, the toddler later woke up from his nap and, finding himself alone and unable to open the door, made his way to the bathroom.

There, he is believed to have climbed onto the toilet and attempted to peer out of the window.

That was when he tragically fell.

Tree branches broke the fall — and likely saved his life

The child plummeted from the 18th floor but did not land directly on the ground.

Instead, he crashed into the branches of a large tree outside the block, which cushioned his fall and may have saved his life.

Mr Zhu said he only found out about the incident after neighbours, who had discovered the boy lying on the ground, shared a video in the residents’ group chat.

“The neighbour sent a video to the estate’s group chat — that’s how I found out my son had fallen,” said Mr Zhu to Jimu News.

He added that CCTV footage appeared to show the child brushing past a window on the 17th floor during the fall, which caused a shift in trajectory and may have contributed to his landing in the tree.

Boy sustained fractured left arm, now recovering

The boy was rushed to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several injuries, including a fractured left arm.

However, doctors described his condition as a blessing in disguise given the height of the fall.

He is currently recovering in hospital.

Comes weeks after 2-year-old in China fell from 20th floor

The case comes just weeks after similar incident where a two-year-old boy in Chongqing, China survived after falling from the 20th floor of a condominium.

Similarly, his fall was cushioned by a tree and a low-lying shrub below, substantially reducing the impact.

In that incident, the child was also reportedly left home alone while his grandmother went out.

