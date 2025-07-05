2-year-old baby in China falls from 20th floor, miraculously survived with injuries

2-year-old baby in China miraculously survived fall from 20th floor on 19 June

A two-year-old boy in Chongqing, China, somehow survived a fall from the 20th floor of a residential building, thanks to a miraculous combination of nature’s cushion, sheer luck, and a heroic rescue effort.

The accident occurred at about 8.47am on 19 June in a high-rise community in Liangjiang New Area.

Fall cushioned by tree & shrubs

According to Chinese news outlet Oh!爸媽, the toddler, affectionately known as Qiangqiang (name transliterated from Chinese), had been asleep when his grandmother briefly stepped out of the flat.

In those few unsupervised moments, the boy woke up, climbed onto the living room balcony, and fell.

Fortunately, his fall was cushioned by a tree and a low-lying shrub below, substantially reducing the impact.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, including bleeding from the mouth and nose, he was found breathing at the scene, marking the start of a remarkable chain of life-saving events.

Security guard & policeman rushed injured toddler to hospital

Zhou Shaoyong, a 50-year-old security guard, was the first to respond after receiving an alert.

He rushed to the scene, where he saw the grandmother sobbing while holding the injured child, who was visibly bleeding. He scooped the boy up and sprinted to the nearest hospital.

Midway, Mr Zhou, gasping for breath and clearly exhausted, bumped into Wang Jinlai, a local policeman, who grabbed the child and continued the dash.

They reached the hospital about 10 minutes after the fall. The boy reportedly had “unclear consciousness” and “abnormal pupils” when he arrived at the hospital, reports Sing Tao Daily.

Doctors immediately initiated a trauma response and the boy’s condition stabilised soon after.

Doctors called the case a miraculous outcome

Doctors credited the child’s survival to a perfect combination of factors:

Small body weight, which lessened the impact.

Tree and shrub that softened his fall.

Rapid emergency response by both civilians and medical professionals.

Dr Chen, one of the attending physicians, called the case a rare and miraculous outcome.

Public poured in with donations for medical costs

The boy’s family has since launched a fundraising campaign to help with the mounting medical bills, reports China.com.

As the story made rounds on community chat groups, many kind individuals also made donations.

Qiangqiang’s mother, identified as Ms Xie, expressed heartfelt thanks for the donations. She also urged the public to take the incident as a reminder not to leave children unattended.

