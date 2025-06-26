Toddler in UK saves dad during diabetic attack, gives him medicine & ensures he swallows it

Toddler called hero after she saves dad during diabetic attack

Netizens hailed one toddler a hero after she rushed to give her father his medicine during a diabetic attack.

31-year-old Ymman Demegillo, who has Type 1 diabetes, suffered a hypoglycaemia attack in their home in Berkshire, England, when his 2-year-old daughter Zab jumped into action.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypoglycaemia is a condition where a person’s blood sugar level is lower than normal and could be life-threatening if left untreated.

It can manifest as shaking, chills, lightheadedness, and in severe cases, slurred speech, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

Girl gives dad medicine & makes him chew it

In the surveillance footage shared by the toddler’s parents on TikTok, Zab can be seen crying out for her dad as he experienced a hypoglycaemia attack in bed.

He manages to say “I’m hypo”, which seemingly makes the young girl remember something.

Zab immediately gets off the bed and grabs a box of medicine from the living room, climbing on the couch to reach it.

She then rushes back to the bedroom, takes out her father’s medicine, and climbs back to bed to make him take it.

A while later, her father is seen stirring on the bed.

“When daddy is hypo, give chocolate and sweets,” the girl is then heard telling herself.

Speaking to Caters News, Mr Demegillo said Zab then made him chew the glucose tablets and sat with him as they waited for his symptoms to clear.

Some accuse parents of giving toddler huge responsibility

Many praised the toddler for being smart and staying calm in the middle of an emergency.

They also lauded her parents for educating their child on how to handle such a situation.

However, some criticised the parents for giving the toddler the responsibility of saving her dad’s life.

Addressing these comments, Mr Demegillo said that the family was merely “teaching her little things that could help in an emergency”.

We’re not handing her the family’s medical chart. We’re just showing her gently and age-appropriately how to call for help or grab something if daddy doesn’t feel well.

