Toddlers in M’sia climb onto airport conveyer belt, rescue workers called after 1 gets stuck

Rescuers called after toddlers climb onto conveyer belt at airport

On 5 Nov, emergency services in Sabah, Malaysia, were activated to rescue a toddler who had gotten stuck after climbing onto a conveyer belt at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

According to Berita Harian Malaysia, the local fire department received a distress call at 9.52pm.

Authorities discovered that two children, who were siblings aged two and three years old, had climbed onto the baggage conveyer belt at around 9.30pm.

Young siblings handed to medics

Using equipment they brought, rescuers freed the two-year-old who had gotten stuck.

Meanwhile, the three-year-old was exposed to radiation from the security scanning device.

After the rescue operation concluded safely at 10.20pm, the workers handed the two children to the medical team.

The children were subsequently sent to Hospital Likas for further observation.

Authorities warn parents to keep closer watch over children

In a statement, the fire department chief reminded parents to closely monitor their children.

In a similar, but more tragic, incident from earlier this year, a two-year-old boy in Russia had his arm severed when it got caught in an escalator.

His mum had reportedly only lost sight of him for a moment.

Doctors confirmed that the arm could not be saved.

Also read: Toddler’s arm severed by escalator at Russia shopping centre after mum lost sight of him



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.