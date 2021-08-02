Tom Daley Captured Knitting In The Stands On Live TV At Tokyo Olympics

Most of us would never have thought that an ah ma hobby like knitting would have any relation to the Olympics.

But UK diver Tom Daley is changing perceptions after he was spotted knitting while watching diving in the stands at Tokyo 2020.

Source

The 27-year-old has been winning fans’ hearts with his wholesome hobby and videos of him knitting at the Olympics quickly went viral online.

Tom Daley seen knitting while watching diving

Tom Daley recently won the gold medal for the men’s synchronized 10m platform diving.

And it seems he’s a man of many talents.

On Sunday (1 Aug), while watching the women’s 3m springboard diving final in the stands the Olympic diver was seen skillfully knitting away.

Source

Clad in a blue tank top, Daley was knitting something with pink and purple yarn as he periodically looked up to watch the diving finals.

The moment was captured on live television and fans were quick to take notice.

Source

When the Olympics Twitter account shared an image of him knitting, it quickly went viral, garnering over 25,100 retweets in a day.

Source

Daley’s fans all over the world couldn’t get enough of how the moment was kniterally the most wholesome thing they’ve seen.

Knitted pouch for gold medal

According to US news site Today, the diver picked up knitting and crocheting during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

And Daley says that he has been “obsessed” ever since.

After winning an Olympic gold medal, Daley even showed off a “little cosy” he had knitted specially for his medal.

Source

The design features a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.

Source

In his words, the pouch will let him carry around his gold medal without getting scratched.

He shared that his love for knitting and crocheting has “kept him sane” throughout this gruelling Olympic process.

Check out Daley’s dedicated knitting Instagram page

Tokyo 2020 has truly shown us that athletes are so much more than their sport and their achievements.

Just like us, they have their own hobbies and struggles.

In fact, Daley is so committed to knitting that he even has a dedicated Instagram page for it.

You can check it out here. Who knows? You might even be inspired by the diver to start knitting yourself!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Olympics on Twitter and Madewithlovebytomdaley on Instagram.