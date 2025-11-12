Tommy Koh describes Ong Beng Seng as ‘good man’ & urges media not to ‘demonise’ him, highlights his contributions to S’pore 

Tommy Koh says Ong Beng Seng made ‘enormous contributions’ to hospitality, entertainment & real estate industries

Veteran diplomat and arts patron Tommy Koh has voiced concern over the media’s portrayal of Ong Beng Seng, following the latter’s sentencing and the authorities’ decision not to revoke his permanent residency.

Describing Ong as a “good man”, Prof Koh urged media outlets not to “demonise him”.

Prof Koh also highlighted Ong’s “enormous” contributions to Singapore’s hospitality, entertainment, and real estate industries.

Tommy Koh says he’s ‘not happy’ with media coverage of Ong Beng Seng

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 12), Prof Koh wrote that he was “not happy” with the media’s coverage of Ong.

Attached to the post was a screenshot of a The Straits Times (ST) article titled “Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng retains PR status, issued ICA warning letter“.

“He is a good man and not a bad man, and we should not demonise him,” wrote Prof Koh.

He cited Ong’s role in bringing Formula 1 (F1) to Singapore, as well as his generosity in supporting the arts.

The 88-year-old added that during his tenure as chairman of the National Arts Council (NAC) from 1991 to 1996, he had invited Ong to join the board.

Ong later brought world-renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti to perform in Singapore and donated all proceeds from the concert to NAC.

Prof Koh stressed that Ong asked for “nothing in return,” and that his only “reward” was friendship and gratitude.

Netizens divided over post

The post has gone viral and sparked discussions about the media’s portrayal of public figures with mixed legacies. In the comments, veteran journalist Bertha Henson asked Prof Koh to elaborate on his remarks, noting that ST’s article was a “straight forward news report.” Another Facebook user pointed out that contributions and good deeds do not cancel out wrongdoings. Meanwhile, this netizen agreed with Prof Koh’s perspective that Ong should not be demonised.

Ong Beng Seng retains PR status despite conviction

Prof Koh’s post came days after news broke that Ong would be allowed to retain his Singapore permanent residency (PR), despite being convicted of abetting obstruction of justice.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had opted not to revoke Ong’s PR status after a recent review, instead issuing a formal warning.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Esplanade & Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.