Woman Finds Tooth In Fish & Chips On 6 Jul

Many of us would immediately dig into our food without a second thought when we’re feeling hungry.

That’s exactly what one woman did when she bought fish and chips for dinner. After she started eating, she felt something hard in her mouth.

She spat the object out and got a rude shock when she saw a tooth. The woman later took to Facebook to share her experience.

Source

The woman then brought the food back to the stall she bought it from. Thankfully, the staff agreed to give her a refund.

Found tooth after tucking into fish & chips

On Tuesday (6 Jul), a woman shared that she bought a pack of fish and chips from a stall at Hougang.

However, when having the second bite, she felt a hard object hidden in the fish and spat it out immediately.

Source

To her horror, she discovered that the hard object was, in fact, a gigantic yellowed tooth.

Source

Hougang stall gave woman a refund

After seeing the tooth, she brought the pack of fish and chips back to the stall located along Hougang Avenue 5.

According to the woman, when she showed the tooth to the staff, they were shocked by the sight of it as well.

The staff then offered to give her another pack of fish and chips. But she rejected it, requesting a refund instead.

The staff kindly obliged.

Concerned about germs & bacteria

Speaking to MS News, the woman shares that she was shocked and disgusted by the discovery, so much so that she had trouble sleeping that night.

Since the incident, she said she has yet to regain her appetite. Whenever she eats something, she would be reminded of the incident and feel like throwing up all over again.

The woman added that she was worried that she might have been exposed to germs lurking in the tooth.

Hope stall launches thorough investigation

The mystery of how the tooth ended up inside the fish has yet to be solved.

Hopefully, the stall will launch a thorough investigation and get to the bottom of the matter to ensure such things will not happen again.

After all, food hygiene, especially in times of a pandemic, is of paramount importance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.