Tourist in Thailand allegedly robbed of S$800 after inviting transgender woman to hotel room

Tourist in Thailand allegedly robbed by three transgender women after dispute in hotel room

A Chinese tourist in Pattaya, Thailand has told police he was assaulted and robbed by three transgender women in the early hours of Tuesday (17 Feb).

Officers at Pattaya City Police Station received a report at about 4.30am regarding an alleged attack at a hotel along Soi 4, Pattaya Second Road.

The 27-year-old tourist later went to the station to lodge a police report in person, and rescue workers provided him with initial medical assistance.

Dispute escalates inside hotel room

Through an interpreter, the man, identified as Jiang Zili, said he had invited one transgender woman to his room.

She subsequently brought two others with her, after which a disagreement broke out.

According to his account, the trio began damaging items in the room before allegedly assaulting him.

He said they then took 20,000 baht (about S$800) in cash that had been left inside the room and fled.

Attack reported to police

After composing himself, Mr Jiang ran downstairs to seek help.

A motorcycle taxi rider waiting near the entrance of the street assisted him in contacting the authorities.

Investigators are reviewing hotel CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the three suspects.

Last year, a separate incident in Pattaya involved a British tourist who was allegedly attacked after refusing the services of transgender women.

The suspects in that case were later arrested.

Also read: British tourist in Thailand slashed in head by 4 transgender women after rejecting companionship service



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Siamrath.