Tourist in Thailand allegedly assaulted after asking stranger for help, suspect arrested within hours

Tourist gets sexually assaulted after asking stranger for help in reaching out to friends

A Ukrainian tourist in Thailand was allegedly sexually assaulted after approaching a stranger for help when she lost contact with her friends.

The incident occurred on 6 April, with police later arresting a suspect on the same day, according to Khaosod.

Allegedly forced into van after asking for help

According to reports, the 20-year-old woman had travelled from her hotel to Phuket Town via a ride-hailing motorcycle to meet her friends.

However, she was unable to locate them and did not have internet access to contact them.

She then approached a man nearby to ask if she could use his internet connection.

The man allegedly took advantage of the situation by forcing her into his van, where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off near her accommodation.

Police track down suspect quickly

After reuniting with her friends, the woman filed a police report and was sent to the hospital for an examination.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and were able to identify the vehicle involved.

By around 4.30pm that same day, police had tracked down and arrested a 42-year-old man believed to be the driver.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Also read: Emergency rescuer in Thailand confesses to sexually assaulting actress suffering medical episode



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.