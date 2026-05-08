Tourist in Thailand attempts backflip on moving truck, slams face-first onto road

Tourist falls onto road after attempting backflip on moving truck

A tourist injured himself after attempting a backflip from the roof bars of a moving shuttle pickup truck along Pattaya Beach Road in Chonburi, Thailand.

The stunt left him face-first on the road.

The incident occurred at around 2am on Monday (4 May) near Pattaya Beach 6/1 in Bangla Mung district.

Did backward somersault as vehicle in motion

As shown in a clip captured by one of the passengers in the pickup truck, the man started a backflip while hanging from the rear roof rail as the vehicle moved along the road.

The stunt, which initially excited his companions, ended badly as the tourist lost his balance and fell onto the road.

Sustained swollen gash on his forehead

Bangkok Post reported that a witness said the man got back on his feet and only suffered a swollen gash on his forehead.

His three companions subsequently disembarked and helped him collect his belongings.

The group then left the beach without seeking medical treatment.

According to the witness, the tourist appeared drunk.

Driver warned of danger from such behaviour

A 59-year-old pickup truck driver who saw the footage warned that the behaviour is dangerous for everyone and could lead to drivers being held legally responsible for what happens on their vehicles.

After the video went viral, many netizens showed little sympathy and blamed the man for his injuries.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand attacked by tiger while posing for photo, reportedly escapes with minor injuries



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Featured image adapted from อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ on Facebook.