Tourist in Thailand attacked by tiger while posing for photo, reportedly escapes with minor injuries

Tourist in Thailand attacked by tiger while posing for photo

A video showing a tourist being attacked by a tiger while trying to take a photo with it at an animal attraction park in Thailand has been circulating online.

The clip, uploaded by user @sidhshuk on X on Thursday (29 May), has since garnered 3.7 million views and over 1,000 comments.

The user described the park as one that treats tigers like “pets”, allowing visitors to get close for photos and interactions.

Escapes tiger attack with minor injuries

The video shows the tourist holding the chain leash of a tiger as he walks beside it, with a trainer following closely behind.

He then stops and kneels next to the tiger, while the trainer appears to prod the animal with a stick, presumably to make it sit.

Seemingly provoked, the tiger suddenly lunges and attacks the tourist.

Screams are heard for about 10 seconds before the video cuts off abruptly.

In a reply to a comment, the original poster (OP) claimed that the tourist allegedly escaped with only minor injuries.

Tiger attack sparks debate over ethics of wildlife tourism

While some expressed concern for the tourist involved in the tiger attack, many others highlighted the mistreatment of wild animals kept in such conditions.

One user acknowledged that the tourist may not have been at fault, noting that the larger issue lies in how tigers are kept and allowed to interact with the public.

“Tigers are not pets,” another wrote bluntly.

A viewer questioned whether the trainer had struck the tiger with a stick, prompting someone to reply that such actions are “normal” in places like these.

Another user pointed out that cats, in general, dislike being touched on their lower back.

“This man was petting the tiger continuously [near the] mentioned body area which must have frustrated the tiger,” they added.

