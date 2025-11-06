Tourist in Thailand surprised by how loud bullfrogs croaked, approached hotel staff for help

Tourist in Thailand unable to sleep due to bullfrogs croaking loudly, approached hotel staff for help

Recently, a clip depicting a tourist seeking help from hotel staff amid a storm of bullfrogs croaking went viral.

The foreign man was seemingly frightened by the loud noises, and was even more shocked to find out that they were coming from the amphibious creatures.

Since it was posted, the clip has garnered over 2 million views, 275,000 likes, and more than 1,800 comments.

Foreigner surprised by loud croaking

In the clip, the man can be seen on his phone wandering around a hotel, seemingly searching for something.

In the caption, the person who took the video wrote: “a foreigner’s first encounter with bullfrogs in Thailand.”

According to Khaosod, a staff member came with a flashlight to assist the man looking for the source of the noise. At some point, the man even video calls his friend to tell them about the situation he found himself in.

After some searching, the pair were able to find one of the croaking bullfrogs.

Unable to sleep due to loud noise

The tourist asked the staff member if the bullfrog was dangerous, to which he responded no.

Frustrated, the tourist asked what could be done because he was unable to sleep due to the loud noises. He even questioned if this was truly a luxury hotel.

Unfortunately, the hotel staff member could only tell him that such noises were normal. Still shocked by how a small bullfrog could produce such a loud sound, the tourist asked once more for affirmation if the noises really were coming from the bullfrog.

The other man could only respond that it had been raining recently, causing the frogs to come out.

