Chinese tourist criticised for painting panda over Penang mural, later found to have artist’s permission

Chinese tourist slammed for painting panda over Chew Jetty mural, turns out she had the artist’s permission

A Chinese tourist recently came under fire after painting a panda on a well-known mural at Chew Jetty in Penang, Malaysia, which is part of George Town’s UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The mural, titled “Girl on Scooter”, is one of the area’s most photographed attractions.

However, it drew a very different kind of attention after the woman, known as Shen Shishi on Xiaohongshu, shared a video showing herself adding the panda to the mural.

Painted despite protest from man

In the video, Ms Shen explained that she found the wall distinctive and decided to paint a small panda on it.

As she began painting, a man approached and tried to stop her, repeatedly saying “cannot” in Mandarin.

Despite this, she continued working and eventually finished the piece, a relaxed-looking panda resting on the scooter’s footboard.

She later said she felt proud when foreign tourists stopped to watch and take photos, adding: “Because of the panda, people learn about Sichuan, learn about Chongqing, and become curious about Chongqing.”

At the end of the clip, Ms Shen posed for several photos with her completed work.

Video of artwork draws backlash online

While Ms Shen attracted positive attention from foreign tourists as she painted, the response online was far less welcoming.

The video quickly went viral, sparking anger among Malaysian netizens who accused her of vandalising public art and disrespecting local culture.

Some urged the authorities to take action, leaving comments such as “She’s challenging Malaysian law!” and “No matter how nice it looks, this is still vandalism”.

The clip also made its way to the r/Malaysia subreddit, where users shared similar criticism.

One comment read: “You are a good artist doesn’t mean you can get to paint anywhere you like it (sic).”

Mural artist clarifies she was invited

However, a follow-up report by Sin Chew Daily revealed that Ms Shen had actually been invited by the mural’s creator, Chow Hua Hing, to add the panda.

Mr Chow, who owns the artwork with his sister Ms Chow, said he discovered Ms Shen’s paintings on Xiaohongshu and admired her creativity, prompting him to invite her to collaborate by adding the panda to his mural.

He explained that the misunderstanding arose because Ms Shen did not inform his sister or the local residents beforehand, leading to the attempt to stop her.

“I really like the panda she added,” he said, adding that they even had dinner together before she returned to Chongqing. “I just didn’t expect the video to cause such a reaction.”

It’s all a misunderstanding — I hope people won’t scold her.

Ms Chow confirmed she was unaware of Ms Shen’s visit at first but later learned that her brother had given permission.

The situation ended amicably, and she even gave Ms Shen a “Girl on Scooter” souvenir T-shirt, while Ms Shen gifted them panda-themed fridge magnets in return.

“She didn’t inform us beforehand, but it all ended peacefully,” Ms Chow said. “It’s just a misunderstanding, and it has actually attracted more visitors for photos.”

When asked about concerns that murals in heritage zones require city council approval, Ms Chow replied: “Do we really need permission to paint on our own house walls? My brother’s mural has been here for seven or eight years without issue.”

Man who stopped artist clarifies misunderstanding

The man seen in the video trying to stop Ms Shen later told Sin Chew Daily that he had only intervened because he did not know whether she had the house owner’s permission to paint.

He said residents at Chew Jetty usually look out for one another, and when he saw her painting, he immediately stepped in to stop her.

After learning that she had been allowed to paint by the mural’s creator, he no longer objected and even helped by providing water for her brushes.

He added that once the misunderstanding was cleared up, the matter ended peacefully.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.