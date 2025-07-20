Tourist in Thailand revs motorcycle before losing control & driving head first through drugstore’s glass front

Tourist in Thailand crashes into drugstore glass front after losing control

Trying to impress a lady, a 24-year-old tourist in Thailand revs his motorcycle, but ends up losing control of the vehicle and drives head first through a drugstore glass front.

The shattered glass cut the man, resulting in multiple bleeding wounds. To add insult to injury, the drugstore also requested the man to pay for the damages he caused.

According to Channel 7 News, the tourist, who hails from the United Arab Emirates, was more than willing to pay the nearly S$2,000 cost of repairs.

Motorcyclist smashes through glass

Security camera footage, dated 18 July, shows the 24-year-old on his motorcycle in front of the drugstore at around 3pm. The footage shows the young man revving his engine repeatedly for a couple of seconds before trying to do a wheelie.

The manoeuvre seemingly upset the vehicle, which then bucked out underneath him and then sped forward straight into a drugstore’s glass front.

He smashed through the glass, instantly shattering it to pieces. The motorcycle then rammed into the counter and fell over, causing the man to fall onto the ground.

Footage shows he immediately began bleeding profusely as a puddle of blood formed under his legs.

According to Khaosod, the accident occurred right outside Earth Pharmacy in Patong, Phuket. After the accident, emergency responders quickly gave the man first aid before conveying him to the hospital.

Revs engine to impress lady, ends up injured

The man was later identified as Mr Salam Ahmed from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the pharmacist, at around 3pm, a group of Arab men had shown up at the store to purchase drugs. As they were doing so, a beautiful Arab woman showed up to do the same.

The group of men tried their luck with the lady, but she refused their advances. They then exited the store and one of them began revving his engine in an attempt to impress her, which eventually led to the accident.

Following the accident, a repairman estimated that it would cost around ฿50,000 (S$2,000) to repair the damage caused. Mr Ahmed has agreed to pay for the cost of repairs.

Also read: Rider sent crashing & rolling after hit-and-run on PIE, motorcycle drives into road divider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Facebook.