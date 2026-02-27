Tourist in Thailand dies after slap causes him to fall & suffer severe head injuries

Tourist in Thailand dies after getting slapped once, suffering severe head injuries

On Wednesday (25 Feb), an Australian tourist in Thailand died after he was slapped once by another foreigner. Security camera footage shows the slap sending the Australian to the ground.

According to the Bangkok Post, the attacker attempted to flee the scene on his motorcycle.

Honking incident ends up deadly

Police say the incident began after a 29-year-old Turkish man honked his motorcycle horn as he passed the 58-year-old Australian.

An argument then ensued, which quickly turned violent.

The younger man slapped the older gentleman, leaving him lying unconscious on the ground.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Feb 25, according to Phuket News.

The victim was rushed to Patong Hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10.23pm.

Patong Hospital medical staff then transferred his body to Vachira Phuket Hospital, the largest public hospital in the region, for a post-mortem examination.

Man arrested for attack

It is reported that the tourist sustained severe head injuries consistent with violent assault.

Police tracked down the Turkish man and arrested him the following morning, at 4am.

He is charged with assault resulting in death. Police are currently holding him in custody and have opposed his bail.

In a similar incident, a Singaporean is currently facing charges for allegedly biting off a piece of a boy’s ear during an altercation that stemmed from honking.