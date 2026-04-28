Bus driver argues with passenger after not stopping at Woodlands North MRT station, Tower Transit apologises

Bus driver argues with passenger, refuses to let others alight until he gets apology

“You caused a lot of people to be late, you know?” said an infuriated passenger to a Tower Transit bus driver in a tense back-and-forth caught on video.

The driver, who had failed to stop at Woodlands North MRT station, demanded an apology due the harsh words uttered to him.

Passenger asks Tower Transit bus driver if he’s ‘deaf’

The incident occurred on the morning of 24 April, with a now-deleted video of the confrontation being uploaded to TikTok and Instagram.

According to the description in a repost, bus service 856 did not stop at the Woodlands North MRT station bus stop.

“Despite passengers requesting to alight, he refused and continued driving,” the original poster (OP) claimed.

Instead, the driver stopped at the next bus stop at Khalsa Crescent and allegedly refused to open the doors.

The video showed one of the passengers demanding to know why the driver didn’t stop and wasn’t opening the doors.

“We already pressed the bell, did you not hear it? Are you deaf?” the woman angrily asked, causing the bus driver to laugh to himself.

Driver demands apology from passenger

She pointed a finger at the bus driver and asked if he would open the doors.

“You scolded me, so apologise to me,” the driver replied repeatedly, ignoring her demands.

When the passenger asked why she should apologise, he told her that he wouldn’t let them alight without an apology.

Just three seconds later, however, he decided to open the doors for the passengers, who quickly disembarked.

The OP claimed that the passengers had to walk back to Woodlands North MRT station, causing delays and inconvenience.

Tower Transit investigation finds bus driver acted improperly

Tower Transit stated that they investigated the incident and found the bus driver’s actions inappropriate.

The involved driver will receive training and counselling to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Tower Transit said a passenger pressed the bell at the last minute.

However, they stated that the bus driver should have made better judgement than just not stopping.

In addition, Tower Transit found the bus driver’s refusal to open the doors at the next stop to be unacceptable.

The bus operator apologised to the affected passengers and asked them to reach out through feedback channels for a resolution.

Also read: ‘Why you bully the driver?’: Bus driver in Taiwan breaks down in tears during argument with passenger

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.