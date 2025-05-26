Toyota ends up partially mounted on Kia in bizarre Sengkang car accident

Toyota balances partially on top of Kia after strange accident in Sengkang

The aftermath of a bizarre Sengkang car accident today (26 May) left a Toyota with one wheel partially balanced on top of a Kia.

An eyewitness, Mr Juan, told MS News that he came across the scene at around 1.15pm, near the intersection of Sengkang West Avenue and Fernvale Link.

The white car had somehow ended up with one wheel driven on top of the grey Kia and was seen awkwardly balanced diagonally on two wheels.

Two men, whom the witness said were likely the drivers, stood talking beside the accident site.

Mr Juan expressed bafflement at how a collision could result in such an outcome.

He also wondered how the Toyota driver managed to get out of the car, with the driver’s side tilted high into the air.

SCDF personnel arrive at scene

A photo from SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook showed the accident from behind.

The Toyota’s right front wheel had ended up on the back windshield of the Kia. It balanced precariously, looking like it would tip over at any moment.

Netizens expressed amusement at the bizarre sight, with one joking that this is how new cars are born.

In a photo taken by Mr Juan from a bus at around 1.25pm, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had arrived at the scene, with an ambulance nearby.

They attached some equipment to the right side of the Toyota, presumably to avoid it flipping upside down when trying to separate the mounted vehicles.

The SCDF told MS News that they became alerted to the incident at 1.10pm.

Their personnel assessed a person for minor injuries, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

Featured image courtesy of Juan and adapted from SGRV on Facebook.