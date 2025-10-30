Toyota driver rear-ends Tesla at Bukit Batok red light, motorcyclist avoids getting sandwiched

Some speculated that the Toyota driver might have experienced a medical episode.

By - 30 Oct 2025, 6:43 pm

Toyota driver crashes into stationary Tesla in Bukit Batok on 29 Oct 

A stationary Tesla was rear-ended by a Toyota on Wednesday (Oct 29) at a traffic junction in Bukit Batok.

The Tesla ended up acting as a buffer for a fortunate motorcyclist in front of it, who took a light bump instead of possibly being crushed.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Tesla overtook Toyota before accident in Bukit Batok

At the start of the video, the Tesla Model S could be seen overtaking the Toyota Prius — which was driving relatively slowly — along Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Moments later, the Tesla came to a stop behind a motorcyclist when the traffic light at the intersection with Bukit Batok Avenue 1 turned red.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Without warning, the Toyota suddenly crashed into the Tesla’s rear, causing a shower of debris over both vehicles.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The impact appeared to send the cars bumping into the motorcycle in front.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Consequently, the motorcyclist shifted his vehicle a distance away. He then got off his motorcycle and went to assist.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

MS News has reached out to the police for more information on the incident.

Netizens relieved at motorcyclist’s luck

The driver who submitted the footage commented on the Toyota’s slow speed, suggesting that the driver may have been distracted or suffered a medical condition.

They added that the Tesla “saved” the rider by absorbing the bulk of the force.

Netizens called the rider “lucky” and said he would have been sandwiched if not for the Tesla.

Source: Facebook

Another commenter also suggested that the Toyota driver may not have been feeling well and passed out.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, several users noted that the Toyota driver only braked when they were extremely close to the Tesla.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

