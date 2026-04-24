3 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle accident that blocks off 2 lanes along TPE

TPE accident involved 2 cars, 1 taxi & 1 minibus

Three people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday (22 April) after an accident involving four vehicles along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

Dashcam footage of the aftermath showed the accident vehicles occupying the far-right lane of the expressway.

Vehicles crash into road divider during TPE accident

In the clip, a brown taxi appeared to have crashed into the road divider, along with a car that was in front of it.

Large pieces of debris lay on the road.

Farther ahead, a black car was facing against the flow of traffic.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was at the scene, together with several rescue personnel.

2 lanes blocked off along TPE

Another clip, posted on TikTok, showed at least two fire engines, two ambulances and a number of police vehicles at the scene.

Also there was an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

Two lanes on the right of the TPE were cordoned off by traffic cones, causing slow traffic.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 3.56pm on 22 April that the accident had occurred in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after the Pasir Ris Drive 8 exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

In an update some 14 minutes later, LTA said the accident had caused congestion that stretched till Elias Road.

3 people sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 3.25pm on 22 April.

It took place along the TPE in the direction of the PIE, and involved two cars, one taxi and one minibus.

Four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

A 54-year-old female car passenger

A 20-year-old male car passenger

A 57-year-old male taxi driver

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 5 sent to hospital after van flips on its side during accident with Tesla along TPE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Derrick Tan on Facebook and @fyidlymo on TikTok.