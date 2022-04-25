TTSH Healthcare Worker Uses Niece’s TraceTogether Token To Enter Public Spaces, Fined S$10K

Healthcare Worker Fined S$10K For Using Niece’s TraceTogether Token To Head Outdoors

The pandemic has resulted in numerous restrictions for us to abide by for the past two years. One of these rules is complying with contact tracing, which has helped isolate and control infections.

Flouting these restrictions can result in heavy penalties for those found guilty. Recently, a healthcare worker was fined S$10,000 for this crime.

Priscilla Tan Siew Sin used her niece’s TraceTogether token to enter public spaces like shopping malls and libraries. As a result, she was found guilty of cheating by personation.

Used niece’s TraceTogether token to enter public spaces

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that on 25 Apr, Ms Tan was fined S$10,000 for using her niece’s TraceTogether token to venture into public areas.

Ms Tan pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by making a false representation. The courts considered two more charges for her sentencing.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Tan, a healthcare worker at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was established as a contact with a doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 on 30 Apr 2021.

As a result, she went on a leave of absence.

At the time, Ms Tan could leave her house for necessities, such as buying essentials.

However, since her swab test results were still pending, she was concerned about the punishment for leaving her residence if she was found to have Covid-19 or came into contact with someone who had it.

Because of this, Ms Tan asked her 12-year-old niece for permission to use her TraceTogether token instead.

Her niece agreed, and Ms Tan used the token to check into The Poiz Centre in Upper Serangoon.

On 2 May 2021, Ms Tan also used the token to visit the library@esplanade to borrow books and then at Marina Square to buy dinner.

Fined for using TraceTogether token to enter public spaces

On 3 Sep 2021, Ms Tan’s reporting officer filed a police report informing authorities that she entered The Poiz Centre using another individual’s token.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Wu Yu Jie called Tan’s behaviour irresponsible, and aimed for a fine of at least S$10,000.

He stated that Ms Tan risked the lives of fellow members of the community by operating on the possibility of having the disease.

Thus, her actions undermined contact-tracing measures. These efforts ensure public health safety, and not complying with them endangers others. DPP Wu said,

False entries and assumed identities can hinder contact tracing efforts.

Although defence lawyer Joyce Khoo argued that the recent easing of restrictions should allow Ms Tan a more relaxed punishment, District Judge Ronald Gwee disagreed.

Justifying the hefty fine, he said that the easing of restrictions does not mean an end to the crisis.

In addition, the Covid-19 situation was severe during the time Ms Tan flouted regulations. Judge Gwee said,

We should not be lulled into a situation where we forget that we have to be vigilant against this virus.

Comply with rules even with loosened restrictions

It is important to remember that the pandemic is not over yet even with the easing of restrictions. We may have to live alongside this disease for the rest of our lives.

Hence, we should comply with pandemic restrictions wherever applicable.

Flouting these rules will only succeed in endangering ourselves and the rest of our community — in addition to landing us a heavy fine.

