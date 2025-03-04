Traffic controller gets run over by 10-tonne road roller in Joo Chiat, pronounced dead at the scene

Traffic controller dies in Joo Chiat after accident with road roller

A 66-year-old traffic controller was tragically killed after a 10-tonne road roller allegedly ran him over along Carpmael Road in Joo Chiat.

The incident occurred on 3 March at around 4pm while roadworks were being carried out.

A photo shared by SG Road Vigilante showed a blue police tent in front of a large yellow road roller, with workers in hard hats and high-visibility vests watching from the roadside.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at 3.55pm and dispatched emergency responders to 175 Carpmael Road.

However, an SCDF paramedic then pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said to MS News that the traffic management officer was crossing a newly paved road when he was run over by a reversing road roller.

It further added that the developer of the project is SP Powergrid Limited while Mo Guan Construction Engineering Pte Ltd managed the works.

The employer of the deceased worker is Silver Star Safety Pte Ltd. MOM is currently investigating the incident.

Roller operator arrested by police

The police told MS News that the victim was a 66-year-old traffic controller.

Police officers arrested the 39-year-old road roller operator for causing death by a negligent act. Investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, other workers claimed the 10-tonne roller was moving backwards at the time of the accident.

They said the victim had just gotten off his shift at work and crossed the road where he then got hit.

Police officers cordoned the area off and investigated for seven hours. They took away the deceased’s body at 10pm.

At 11.50am the next day (4 March), the deceased’s family went to collect his body from the morgue.

His wife tearfully described him as a good person and an attentive traffic controller.

Also read: 3 workers die in separate worksite accidents over 12 days, MOM says trend is concerning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.