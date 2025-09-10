Freight train slams into double-decker bus in Mexico, leaves 10 dead & 61 injured

Freight train crashes into double-decker passenger bus in Mexico, bus driver arrested

Tragedy struck in central Mexico after a freight train crashed into a double-decker bus on Monday (8 Sept), killing 10 and injuring 61.

According to local news site El Diario, the incident occurred on a highway in the industrial zone of the municipality of Atlacomulco, about two hours away from Mexico City.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the bus slowly crossing the train tracks amid traffic when it was suddenly struck on its side by the fast-moving train.

The bus, which later appeared to have been split in two, was then dragged by the train for several meters.

Four left in serious condition

The State Attorney General’s Office stated that the deceased included seven women and three men.

Meanwhile, some of the injured victims managed to climb out of the wreckage on their own, while passersby helped the others.

Witnesses also called rescuers, who pulled out the remaining injured passengers from the bus.

The injured were then taken to several hospitals in Atlacomulco and its neighbouring areas, with four of the injured in critical condition.

According to NT24, passengers seated on the second level of the bus were the most affected, as it was almost completely destroyed.

Bus driver allegedly tried to overtake train

Following the incident, the bus driver was arrested and is now under the custody of the local prosecutor’s office.

After completing his ministerial proceedings, the prosecutor ordered the bodies of the deceased victims to be removed from the wreckage.

He then opened an investigation into several crimes, including homicide and injuries, against whoever is responsible.

Meanwhile, the railroad company Canadian Pacific Kansas City de México (CPKC de México) said the incident was caused by the bus driver attempting to overtake the train.

It is currently working with authorities, providing information to aid in the investigation, La Prensa reported.

Featured image adapted from @LaMultimedios on X, @Diario_Cambio on X.