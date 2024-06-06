Train in Vietnam runs through car parked along tracks

Yesterday afternoon (5 June), a car that was parked along train tracks in a Vietnamese city sustained severe damages after a train barrelled into it.

Prior to the collision, the train continuously used its siren to warn passersby that it was coming through.

Many locals noticed that the incoming train would soon collide with the car and started yelling. Hearing the cries, the owner quickly made a dash for his car, but it was too late.

Following the collision, the train gradually stopped. The driver was observed squatting down, seemingly shell-shocked as he contemplates his next action.

Car parked along tracks gets smashed by train

According to Kenh14, the car was parked along the tracks in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the incident happened at around 5.30pm on 5 June.

Pictures and video of the incident were initially shared on a Vietnamese traffic forum, with the OP alleging that the owner had parked there to quickly go shopping at the nearby market.

Footage shows a red Kia SUV parked on the side of a small road, alongside train tracks. A train then heard approaching, blaring its horn.

Noticing the impending collision, nearby locals yelled out warnings to alert the car’s owner.

Soon after, a man wearing a white shirt could be seen sprinting towards the red Kia, but slowed down when he noticed that it was too late to get his car out of the way.

The train ran through the car, obliterating its front bumper and spinning it around.

Sounds from the car’s alarm then filled the air as the train comes to a stop.

Car left in tatters by collision

After the collision, the owner was seen squatting down beside the wreckage. A passerby tried to console the man, but he did not react.

The owner could then be seen pulling out his phone, presumably to call insurance, before the clip ended.

The video garnered thousands of reactions and comments, with some expressing sympathy for his plight. Others, who were bemused, commented that this was a very expensive lesson for the car owner.

Also read: 2 Trains Collide In Indonesia & Overturn Carriages, Leaves 4 Dead & 28 Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kenh14.vn on Facebook.