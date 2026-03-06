2 transgender sex workers chase tourist in Thailand while naked to demand payment

Two transgender sex workers run after tourist while naked to demand payment

A chaotic scene unfolded at 5am on Thursday (5 March) along Pattaya Beach in Chonburi, Thailand, when two transgender sex workers chased an Indian tourist while naked to demand payment.

They shouted profanities and threatened the tourist with bricks, claiming they had not been paid for their services.

A passerby managed to capture part of the confrontation on video, reports Channel 8.

Municipal officer intervened and grabbed towels to cover both individuals

A Pattaya city municipal officer noticed the public disorder and stepped in. He obtained towels from nearby vendors to cover the two individuals in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

According to The Bangkok Post, other bystanders intervened in an attempt to prevent the confrontation from getting physical.

The issue was ultimately settled after the tourist agreed to pay 1,000 baht (THB) (S$40) to each individual.

They eventually went separate ways without filing reports

All parties ended up going their separate ways with no one filing official police reports.

Local authorities and witnesses expressed concern that such incidents would harm the city’s reputation as a travel destination.

Featured image adapted from Siamrath.