No Covid-19 Travel Insurance Required For Fully Vaccinated Land Travellers To Singapore & Malaysia

As Singapore and Malaysia proceed to ease their border restrictions, families can once again look forward to going on road trips across the causeway.

But before that, travellers – especially fully vaccinated ones – should take note of a very important bit of information.

Come 1 Apr, short-term visitors travelling to Singapore or Malaysia via land need not buy Covid-19 travel insurance.

Fully vaccinated visitors don’t need Covid-19 travel insurance

In view of the impending reopening of Singapore-Malaysia land borders, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) updated its website to clarify the rule.

From 1 Apr, short-term visitors who are fully vaccinated will not need to have travel insurance for their Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

As of 31 Mar, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated short-term visitors require travel insurance to cover the above costs. They have to ensure that their insurance has a minimum coverage of $30,000.

Insurance still mandatory for other short-term visitors

Likewise, Malaysia’s health ministry states on its MySafeTravel website that all short-term visitors from Singapore travelling to Malaysia by land need not buy Covid-19 travel insurance. This exemption only applies to folks who have completed their full vaccine regimen.

They also declared that all visitors who are only partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will still have to get their Covid-19 travel insurance with a minimum coverage of roughly S$27,000 (US$20,000), reported Channel NewsAsia.

Malaysia’s health ministry has also uploaded a checklist for travellers arriving in Malaysia from 1 Apr, highlighting the need for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers to have Covid-19 travel insurance.

Should you need more information regarding what you have to take note of before entering Malaysia, you can visit the link here.

Stay safe while travelling between both countries

Thankfully, with Singapore-Malaysia borders reopening, the further easing of border restrictions will definitely reduce travellers’ inconvenience as they travel across the borders.

We’re glad that we’re gradually returning to a sense of normalcy, where self-quarantine and swab tests weren’t yet parts of our travel routine.

In the meantime, do travel safely and always adhere to the guidelines even while you’re having fun with friends and family.

