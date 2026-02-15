Traveller slams S’pore hotel for not having US power sockets, netizens say he should’ve brought adaptor

Traveller criticises Singapore hotel online for not having US power sockets, gets criticised back by netizens

A frequent traveller has taken to social media to criticise a Singapore hotel for not providing American-style power sockets, sparking debate online.

The visitor, who claimed to have stayed in “hundreds [of hotels] over the last 15 years”, said he was shocked to find that his room did not come with a single US plug point or USB port.

‘Hotels need to adapt or lose customers’

In his 4 Feb post, the original poster (OP) shared a photo of the wall socket in his room, which appeared to be a standard Singapore Type G outlet.

“Hotels need to adapt or lose customers,” he wrote, adding that he had called the front desk to request a US adapter but was told none were available.

“You can get one in the convenience store, they say,” the OP added.

He argued that what made a hotel successful a decade ago may no longer be sufficient today, and urged hotels to keep up with modern travellers’ expectations.

“This hotel is stuck in the stone age and will lose a lot of customers simply because they don’t adapt,” he said.

Netizens say traveller should be prepared

The post quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens criticising the traveller instead.

One netizen pointed out that, based on the photo in the post, it is likely that the accommodation was a budget hotel that would be unable to provide extra amenities.

“If you have a budget, so does the hotel,” the commenter said, advising the OP to just bring his own travel adaptor.

Another Facebook user questioned why someone who travels frequently wouldn’t bring their own travel adaptor.

One netizen also stated that people should adapt to the countries they are travelling to, not the other way around.

Responding to the comments, the OP shared that he normally brings a travel adaptor with him, but decided to “take it out” this time after not needing to use it for some time.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.