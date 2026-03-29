42 travellers found with vapes at S’pore’s checkpoints over 4 days, 48% were local residents

Over 240 vapes & components seized from travellers at checkpoints from 24-27 March

In just four days, 42 travellers were found in possession of e-vaporisers, or vapes, at Singapore’s checkpoints.

48% of these cases were Singapore residents, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Sunday (29 March).

Stepped-up checks against vapes on travellers at S’pore checkpoints

From 24 March to 27 March, ICA stepped up checks at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints, it said.

The aim was to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore, the agency noted, adding:

ICA continues to support the Whole-of-Government efforts against e-vaporisers.

Figure includes travellers who voluntarily disposed of vapes

As a result of the checks, 42 travellers were found with the illegal devices, including those who voluntarily disposed of them.

While 48% of these travellers were residents here — i.e. citizens, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders — the remaining 52% were short-term visitors.

More than 240 vapes and related components were seized from them.

Foreigners found vaping may have passes revoked

ICA reiterated that vaping is illegal in Singapore.

Foreigners visiting Singapore or living here must abide by our laws, and short-term visitors will be banned from entry if they reoffend.

As for those on long-term passes — for example a work permit, student pass or Dependant’s Pass — their passes may be revoked upon a third offence.

They may also be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Since 1 Sept, when etomidate was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those caught possessing, using, or importing vapes face higher penalties.

Also read: Taiwanese man found with Kpod has work permit revoked, gets repatriated from S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.