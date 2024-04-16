Driver dies after double-decker SMRT bus crashes into tree in Woodlands

Driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Woodlands on 16 April

UPDATE (16 April, 4.40pm): 8world News reported that the bus driver involved in a crash in Woodlands this morning has died.

–

On Tuesday (16 April) morning, a double-decker bus that was running a public bus service crashed into a tree in Woodlands.

The impact from the collision appeared to have severely damaged the bus.

Initial reports stated that one person was injured. Follow-up reports have since claimed that the bus captain has died.

Passer-by spots crash involving public bus

A 40-year-old woman known as Ms Fu (name transliterated from Mandarin) told 8world News that she was dropping her children off at school when she noticed that a double-decker bus had crashed into a large tree along Woodlands Avenue 2.

She said the glass on the front of the lower deck of the bus was cracked and dented, while the glass of the upper deck had fallen off.

The bus’s door was also pried open.

The woman said there were no passengers on board when she noticed the incident.

A video of the aftermath showed the damaged bus mounted onto a kerb with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel attempting to resolve the issue.

Bus captain dies after crash in Woodlands

In response to queries, SCDF confirmed it was alerted to the accident at about 9.25am.

Paramedics conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a follow-up report, 8world News revealed that the bus involved was service number 911, operated by SMRT.

The vehicle was heading to the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub at around 9.30am when it accidentally mounted a kerb and hit a tree. No passengers were on board at the time.

The bus captain, who was conveyed to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries there.

In a statement to MS News Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay confirmed that the incident happened on 16 April at about 9.30am.

“Bus service 911 was travelling along Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when it mounted a curb and hit a tree,” he said. “There were no commuters on board.”

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of our Bus Captain. Our priority is to render care and support to the Bus Captain’s next-of-kin during this difficult time.”

Mr Gay added that the company is also assisting the authorities in their investigations into the incident.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Fu via 8world.