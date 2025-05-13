TK TrichoKare’s premium customised scalp treatment tackles hair loss, dandruff & more for just S$48

Experience the award-winning Scalp Purifying Therapy by TK TrichoKare for S$48

A good hair day can lift your whole mood, but when you’re dealing with thinning, dandruff, or an itchy scalp, it’s a different story.

If you’re noticing more hair strands in the shower drain or white flakes on dark clothing, it might be time to take a closer look — and that’s where TK TrichoKare can help.

Its customised treatments, designed by certified trichologists and powered by premium European herbs, are built to tackle the real causes of hair and scalp issues.

And now, you can get a full consultation and treatment for just S$48.

A thorough consultation that gets to the root of the problem

TrichoKare doesn’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to resolving hair and scalp issues.

As Singapore’s largest trichology centre — with over a million scalps treated and more than 20 years of expertise — every treatment starts by understanding your scalp’s unique condition.

Whether you’re dealing with hair loss, sensitivity, or excess oil, its approach is all about targeting the problem at the root (literally).

MS News recently sent a representative, Ms Lee, to try the award-winning Scalp Purifying Therapy, and she was genuinely impressed by how thorough — and smooth — the whole process was.

The 2.5-hour session kicked off with a 200x magnified scan of her scalp, revealing clogged pores, oil build-up, and a few slightly thinning patches — not the prettiest sight, she admitted, but incredibly insightful.

The consultant explained that while Ms Lee’s scalp was generally healthy, there were signs of hair fall and scalp irritation. A pimple she said she hadn’t even noticed had also popped up due to excess oil.

Apparently, an oily scalp can trap dirt and product residue, leading to inflammation and eventually, hair loss. Stress from work or an unhealthy lifestyle and habits could also be contributing factors.

Ms Lee already noticed more hair fall than usual and occasionally felt bumps on her scalp, so she said it was reassuring to finally understand what was going on. The consultation set the stage for a treatment that felt genuinely tailored to her needs.

A personalised blend of technology & natural care

With a clearer understanding of Ms Lee’s scalp condition, she was handed over to a specialist for a treatment that combined technology and nature.

First came a Customised European Herbal Scalp Masque to detox and nourish the scalp. It was selected based on her specific concerns — in her case, oil control and calming irritation.

This was followed by an 8-step Aromatherapy Head and Shoulder Massage, which didn’t just feel amazing but also helped boost blood circulation and absorption of the masque.

Next, everything was rinsed off with TrichoKare’s best-selling Nourishing Hair Bath shampoo, which left the scalp feeling clean but not stripped, and the hair noticeably softer.

A Customised Treatment Essence was then applied via a NanoMist Spray, a fine cooling spray that delivers nutrients deep into the scalp to support hair growth.

Finally, Ms Lee underwent Infrared Light Therapy to further detox the scalp and restore its pH balance — oddly calming and a little sci-fi, with a futuristic device placed over her head that felt straight out of ‘Black Mirror’, minus the creepy dystopia.

Overall, she shared that it was a super comfortable environment to sit back and unwind while having her hair and scalp issues addressed personally. She also felt at ease asking questions about her scalp health and even picked up fun facts, like how multiple strands of hair can grow from a single follicle.

See visible results instantly

But of course, the best part was seeing real, visible results — and we’re not just talking about the subtle herbal scent that lingered in a light, refreshing way.

At the end of the session, Ms Lee did a second scalp scan to compare it with the one taken earlier.

The difference was obvious: she could literally see how much dirt, oil, and build-up had been cleared away.

And it’s not just about looking clean.

Clearing away that gunk creates a healthier environment for hair to grow. It reduces irritation and inflammation — two things our consultant had flagged as likely contributors to the thinning we were seeing.

With a cleaner, balanced scalp, follicles can better absorb nutrients and grow stronger, healthier strands.

