Heavy construction truck hits car on KJE while changing lanes, pushes vehicle several metres

SCDF assessed two people for minor injuries.

By - 6 Nov 2025, 1:32 pm

Construction truck spins & pushes car during KJE crash, two suffer minor injuries

While travelling on the Kranji Expressway (KJE), a large construction truck crashed into a car during a lane change on 4 Nov.

Dashcam footage that caught the crash showed the heavy vehicle shoving the smaller car forward for several metres before stopping, resulting in two minor injuries.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Camcar driver shocked at KJE collision

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the accident occurred along KJE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near the Old Choa Chu Kang Road exit.

At around 4.15pm, the camcar’s dashcam footage showed a road works truck ahead with a large flashing arrow pointing leftwards.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

The truck then moved one lane to the left from the rightmost end of the KJE.

A short while later, the construction vehicle had switched the arrow to point to the right.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

It then made another lane change to the left, but crashed into a Hyundai Ioniq travelling on the same lane.

The impact created a deafening noise as the truck executed an impromptu PIT manoeuvre, spinning the car perpendicular to its path.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Afterwards, the truck continued pushing the car for several metres.

It threw up a cloud of smoke and metal debris.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

“Oh my god!” the camcar driver exclaimed.

The construction vehicle came to a stop shortly after, with others driving around the accident site.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

SCDF told MS News that they assessed two people for minor injuries. However, both declined conveyance to the hospital.

Commenter claims car was in truck driver’s blind spot

The incident sparked heated debates online, with netizens questioning why the construction vehicle was in the middle lane.

Source: Facebook

According to Singapore’s Highway Code, drivers of heavy vehicles must always travel on the extreme left lane of the road to allow faster vehicles to overtake.

However, a different commenter suggested that the truck might have just left the construction site in the middle of the KJE and was trying to filter to the leftmost lane.

Source: Facebook

One netizen also claimed that the car’s driver had gotten into the heavy vehicle’s blind spot, criticising them for a lack of defensive driving.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.

